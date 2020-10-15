REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates Sale of 181,210 SF Life Sciences Facility in Warren, New Jersey

Celgene-Bristol-Myers-Squibb-Warren

The life sciences property located at 7 Powder Horn Drive in Warren, New Jersey, totals 181,210 square feet.

WARREN, N.J. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the sale of a 181,210-square-foot life sciences facility in Warren that is fully leased to Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Steven Schultz and Dan Reider of NKF represented the seller, a joint venture between Ivy Realty and Waterfall Asset Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Thor Equities. The property recently underwent a value-add program that included a new roof and HVAC upgrades.

