NKF Negotiates Sale of 181,210 SF Life Sciences Facility in Warren, New Jersey
WARREN, N.J. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the sale of a 181,210-square-foot life sciences facility in Warren that is fully leased to Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Steven Schultz and Dan Reider of NKF represented the seller, a joint venture between Ivy Realty and Waterfall Asset Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Thor Equities. The property recently underwent a value-add program that included a new roof and HVAC upgrades.
