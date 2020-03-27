NKF Negotiates Sale of 284-Unit Hawthorne at the District Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hawthorne at the District in Austin totals 284 units. The property was built in 1987.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the sale of Hawthorne at the District, a 284-unit multifamily community located in the East Riverside area of Austin. Built in 1987, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with a lounge and coffee bar, outdoor grilling areas, a dog park and Amazon package lockers. Patton Jones of NKF represented the sellers, North Carolina-based Hawthorne Residential Partners and New York-based Midway, in the transaction. Austin-based Wildhorn Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Patrick Short of NKF arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership, which will implement a value-add program at the property. Hawthorne at the District was 97.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.