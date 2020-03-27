NKF Negotiates Sale of 284-Unit Hawthorne at the District Apartments in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the sale of Hawthorne at the District, a 284-unit multifamily community located in the East Riverside area of Austin. Built in 1987, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with a lounge and coffee bar, outdoor grilling areas, a dog park and Amazon package lockers. Patton Jones of NKF represented the sellers, North Carolina-based Hawthorne Residential Partners and New York-based Midway, in the transaction. Austin-based Wildhorn Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Patrick Short of NKF arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership, which will implement a value-add program at the property. Hawthorne at the District was 97.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.