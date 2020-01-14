REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates Sale of 302-Unit Rivera Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Rivera Apartments in San Antonio totals 302 units. The community was built in 2017.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark Knight Frank (NFK) has negotiated the sale of Rivera, a 302-unit apartment community located along San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor between downtown and the Pearl District. Built in 2017, the property features a pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, business center, a dog park and ground-floor retail space. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of NKF represented the seller, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors. The buyer was Houston-based investment and management firm Barvin.

