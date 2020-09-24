REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates Two Office Lease Renewals Totaling 46,966 SF in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Riverworks-at-Aetna-Mills-Watertown

Riverworks, built in 1907, is brick-and-beam office building in the inner suburban market. Featuring a full amenity offering and views of the Charles River, the property is located three miles from Cambridge and seven miles from the Boston CBD.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated two commercial leases totaling 46,966 square feet at Riverworks at Aetna Mills in Watertown, a western suburb of Boston. In the first deal, industrial 3-D printer manufacturer Markforged signed a 36,291-square-foot renewal. In the second transaction, pharmaceutical intelligence provider InCrowd signed a 10,675-square-foot renewal. Mark Roth, Brianna Piacitelli, Brendan Daly and Matthew Malatesta represented the landlord, Paradigm Properties, in the lease negotiations. Chris Lawrence of JLL represented Markforged, and Brooke Blue of T3 Advisors represented InCrowd.

