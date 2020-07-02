REBusinessOnline

NKF Provides $208.1M in Freddie Mac Financing for Two Multifamily Communities in California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

ALAMEDA AND MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily Capital Markets team has arranged a total of $208.1 million in Freddie Mac loans to refinance two multifamily properties in California.

The refinancing includes a $167.8 million loan for Summer House Apartments, a 615-unit property on Alameda Island, and a $40.3 million loan for Emerald Hills, a 184-unit complex located at 855 W. E1 Repetto Drive in Monterey Park. Emerald Hills features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, two swimming pools, laundry facilities and a fitness center.

Mitch Clarfield, Stephen Gianoplus, Ramsey Daya and Josh Braceros of NKF arranged the refinancing for Summer House Apartments, while Clarfield and Ryan Greer, also of NKF, secured the 10-year refinancing of Emerald Hills on behalf of a Los Angeles-based private owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  