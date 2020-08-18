NKF Provides $26M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided a $26 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Evolve at Stones Bay, a 300-unit apartment complex in Sneads Ferry. Josh Davis, Chris Caison and C.J. Webb of NKF originated the 15-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Evolve Cos. Stones Bay offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, game room, playground, pool and a volleyball court. The asset is situated at 1001 Quarters Landing Circle, 40 miles north of downtown Wilmington.