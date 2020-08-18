REBusinessOnline

NKF Provides $26M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Evolve at Stones Bay include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, game room, playground, pool and a volleyball court.

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided a $26 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Evolve at Stones Bay, a 300-unit apartment complex in Sneads Ferry. Josh Davis, Chris Caison and C.J. Webb of NKF originated the 15-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Evolve Cos. Stones Bay offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, game room, playground, pool and a volleyball court. The asset is situated at 1001 Quarters Landing Circle, 40 miles north of downtown Wilmington.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  