NKF Provides $49M Freddie Mac Loan for Multifamily Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided $49 million in Freddie Mac financing for Addison Park in Charlotte. The 426-unit community was built in 1999 and renovated in 2015. The property offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Communal amenities include a business center, fitness center, two pools, dog park and a playground. The asset is situated at 6265 Hackberry Creek Trail, 10 miles north of downtown Charlotte and two miles from healthcare firm Centene’s planned 1 million-square-foot headquarters campus. Josh Davis and Chris Caison of NKF originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Dermot Co.