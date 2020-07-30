NKF Provides $54.8M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Nob Hill Apartments in Houston

Nob Hill Apartments in Houston totals 1,326 units.

HOUSTON — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided a $54.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Nob Hill Apartments in Houston. The community was built in four phases beginning in 1967 and is now operated as a single complex totaling 1,326 workforce housing units. The borrower, Steadfast Cos., recently implemented a value-add program that delivered shaker-style cabinets, granite-style countertops and modern appliances to the unit interiors. Amenities include nine pools, courtyards, a business center and a clubhouse. Matt Greer of NKF originated the loan.