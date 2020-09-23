REBusinessOnline

NKF Provides $57.6M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Complex in Virginia Beach

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Coastline Apartments include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, multiple playgrounds, a dog park and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided a $57.6 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Coastline Apartments, a 600-unit multifamily complex in Virginia Beach. George Wisecarver and Steven Leitch of NKF originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Blackfin Real Estate Investors and GMF Capital. Terms of the loan were not disclosed. The property comprises 34 two-story buildings, which were originally developed in 1970 and renovated in 2016 and earlier this year. Coastline Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans featuring remodeled kitchens, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, crown molding and private balconies or screened-in patios. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, multiple playgrounds, a dog park and 24-hour emergency maintenance. The community is located at 631 Lake Edward Drive, 13 miles west of downtown Virginia Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  