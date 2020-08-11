NKF Provides $87M Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Apartments
EXTON, PA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided an $87 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Exton Crossing, a 405-unit apartment community in Exton, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. The garden-style property was built in 1998 and is located within walking distance to SEPTA’s Exton Regional rail station Exton Crossing features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and private patio and balcony spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Henry Stimler, Matthew Mense, Bill Weber and Dan Sarsfield of NKF originated the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Harbor Group International.
