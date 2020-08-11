NKF Provides $87M Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Exton Crossing in metro Philadelphia totals 405 units. The property was built in 1998.

EXTON, PA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has provided an $87 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Exton Crossing, a 405-unit apartment community in Exton, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. The garden-style property was built in 1998 and is located within walking distance to SEPTA’s Exton Regional rail station Exton Crossing features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and private patio and balcony spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a pet park. Henry Stimler, Matthew Mense, Bill Weber and Dan Sarsfield of NKF originated the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Harbor Group International.