NKF Secures $22.4M Loan for Copper Ridge Apartments Near Boulder

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Copper-Ridge-Apts-Louisville-CO

The newly renovated Copper Ridge Apartment Homes in Louisville, Colo., features 129 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness facility and pool.

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged a $22.4 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance Copper Ridge Apartment Homes, located at 240 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville.

Charlie Williams of NKF Multifamily Capital Markets’ Denver office secured the 10-year, fixed-rate refinancing for the undisclosed borrower.

Constructed in 1994, Copper Ridge features 129 garden-style apartments, a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness facility, pool, courtyard with grills and business center. Over the last six years, the property underwent a complete renovation.

