NMHC: 79.4 Percent of Apartment Dwellers Paid October Rent, Up 300 Basis Points from September

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) has found that 79.4 percent of renters made at least a partial rent payment as of Oct. 6. NMHC surveyed its network of 11.4 million professionally managed units as part of its Rent Payment Tracker metric. The number of households paying rent this month is up from Sept. 6, when 76.4 percent of renters made a payment. The Washington, D.C.-based organization also reports that the figure is unchanged from Oct. 6, 2019.

NMHC releases the survey in partnership with apartment management platforms RealPage, ResMan, Yardi, Entrata and MRI Software.