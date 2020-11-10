NMHC: 80.4 Percent of Renters Have Paid November Rent

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) found that 80.4 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by Nov. 6. NMHC surveyed its network of 11.4 million professionally managed units as part of its Rent Payment Tracker metric. The most recent figure is a 110-basis point drop from November 2019, or a decrease of 131,712 households. November fared 100 basis points better compared to October 2020 when 79.4 percent of households made partial or full payment at Oct. 6.

“November’s opening rent payment figures show that the additional support apartment residents received over the summer, coupled with generous, innovative approaches put into place by property owners and managers, continue to provide renters with some degree of security against the economic distress facing communities throughout the country,” says Doug Bibby, NMHC’s president.

NMHC releases the survey in partnership with apartment management platforms RealPage, ResMan, Yardi, Entrata and MRI Software.