NMHC: 86.2 Percent of Apartment Households Paid September Rent, Down Slightly from August

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) reported that 86.2 percent of apartment households paid September rent as of Sept. 13. NMHC surveyed its network of 11.4 million professionally managed units as part of its Rent Payment Tracker metric. The number of households paying rent this month compares similarly to Aug. 13, when 86.9 percent of renters made a full or partial payment. September’s tally, though, is behind Sept. 13, 2019, when 88.6 percent of renters made payments.

“While it remains clear that many apartment residents continue to prioritize their housing obligations and that apartment owners and operators remain committed to meeting them halfway with creative and nuanced approaches, the reality is that the second week of September figures shows ongoing deterioration of rent payment figures, representing hundreds of thousands of households who are increasingly at risk,” says Doug Bibby, president of NMHC.

On Sept. 1, the Trump Administration, with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued an executive order halting evictions through the end of 2020. The NMHC released a statement expressing its “disappointment” in the order.

NMHC releases the survey with the help of partners RealPage, ResMan, Yardi, Entrata and MRI Software.