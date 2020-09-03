REBusinessOnline

NMHC ‘Disappointed’ in Federal Order to Temporarily Halt Residential Evictions

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) has issued a statement expressing its disappointment in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Trump Administration for ordering the temporary halt in residential evictions nationwide through the end of the year.

“We are deeply disappointed that this moratorium is being enacted, particularly without the backup of a meaningful rental assistance program,” a statement from the Washington, D.C.-based organization read.

The order, which was published Tuesday, Sept. 1, applies to renters who make $99,000 or less per year or families making less than $198,000 per year. Additionally, to avoid eviction, renters must prove they are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related hardship and that being evicted would lead to them being homeless or living in close quarters with people from outside their household.

