HOUSTON — Hospitality group Noble 33 has opened Toca Madera, a 14,000-square-foot Mexican steakhouse restaurant, in Houston. The space is located within The Allen, a mixed-use development near Buffalo Bayou Park and can accommodate almost 400 patrons. Monochrome designed the restaurant space, which also features an outdoor dining patio, two full-service bars, a private member’s club and a private dining room. Locally based developer DC Partners owns The Allen.