FISHERS, IND. — Noble Investment Group has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Indianapolis | Fishers and the dual-branded Hyatt House & Hyatt Place Indianapolis | Fishers. The two newly built hotels are located within the Fishers District, a 150-acre mixed-use development in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector.