Noble Chicken to Open Flagship Restaurant This March in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Noble Chicken, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from the creators of Wings and Rings, is set to open its flagship location in Cincinnati in March. The idea for Noble Chicken began in 2019 as an entry into a local wing competition in Cincinnati. The concept evolved via a ghost kitchen and a licensed, non-traditional food court location that opened in 2020. Noble Chicken is now backed by a franchise with over 40 years of experience in growing restaurants and supporting franchisees.

In addition to chicken sandwiches, tenders and wings, Noble Chicken’s menu includes Nashville hot slaw, hatch chile queso mac & cheese, hush puppies and carnival-inspired deep-fried cookie dough. All main and side items are designed with portions significantly larger than those found at competitors.

For franchisees, the initial investment ranges from $449,750 to $698,342. Restaurant sizes range from roughly 1,400 to 1,800 square feet. The brand is targeting growth in the Midwest, South and Southwest, with immediate focus on Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and Texas.