HOUSTON — Noble Corp. has signed a 110,250-square-foot office lease in West Houston. The global offshore drilling contractor is taking three floors at Building 1 at the 39-acre CityWestPlace, with occupancy slated for early 2025. Mark O’Donnell, Jim Bell and Jennifer Meehan of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson and Rima Soroka internally represented the owner, a partnership between Parkway and Midway.