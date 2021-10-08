Noble Investment Group Buys 138-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Atlanta-based private equity firm Noble Investment Group has purchased the Hyatt Place Austin | Round Rock, a 138-room hotel located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Built in 2017, the pet-friendly property is situated within the La Frontera mixed-use development and offers a pool, fitness center, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast service. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.