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In addition to 148 guest rooms, Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District features a street-level cafe and rooftop bar.
DevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalitySoutheast

Noble Opens 148-Room Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District Hotel

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Noble Investment Group has opened Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District, a 148-room hotel located at 220 E. Bryan St. in downtown Savannah. Situated off Reynolds Square and steps from the Savannah River, the hotel represents the first Tempo by Hilton property in Georgia. McKibbon Hospitality manages the hotel on behalf of Noble.

Each hotel room offers spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth speaker mirrors and Apotheke bath products; Sealy Accelerate mattresses; Peloton bikes; yoga mats; and resistance bands. Amenities include a lobby with gathering spaces, 3,000 square feet of meeting spaces and a 24-hour fitness center. Food-and-beverage offerings include Waving Girl Rooftop, a rooftop bar, and Bluestone Lane Café, an Australian-style café overlooking Reynolds Square.

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