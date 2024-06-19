Noble Self Storage Breaks Ground on 130,000 SF Redevelopment Project in Batavia, Illinois

BATAVIA, ILL. — Noble Self Storage has broken ground on Batavia Square, a 130,000-square-foot self-storage facility and a 44,729-square-foot electric car dealership in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. Noble Self Storage acquired the shuttered Sam’s Club building at 510 N. Randall Road in March. Linda Kost of Grid 7 properties dba Realty Metrix Commercial represented the seller, 501 N. Randall Rd Batavia LLC, and the buyer, Noble Self Storage/Bradley Financial Corp. Sam’s Club vacated the property in January 2018. The two-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility will be in the rear of the building and the car dealership will occupy the entire frontage. Completion is slated for early 2025.