Thursday, September 17, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Nokia to Undertake $30M Expansion of Lehigh Valley Semiconductor Facility

by Taylor Williams

UPPER MACUNGIE, PA. — Nokia will undertake a $30 million expansion of its photonic semiconductor advanced test and packaging facilities and operations within the Lehigh Valley city of Upper Macungie. The initiative is expected to create about 250 new jobs, effectively doubling the Finnish telecommunications company’s regional workforce, and to account for an estimated economic impact of $500 million over the next five years. According to Lehigh Valley Live, the investment will allow for Nokia to increase production capacity at its Upper Macungie facility by a factor of 10, and the company has also leased additional industrial space for “future product development and logistics.”

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