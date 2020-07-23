Nome Ventures Purchases 170,977 SF Cerritos Center Court Office Building Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located at 17777 Center Court Drive in Cerritos, Calif., Cerritos Center Court features 170,997 square feet of Class A office space.

CERRITOS, CALIF. — Nome Ventures, a Bay Area-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Cerritos Center Court, a Class A office building in Cerritos, for an undisclosed price.

Located at 17777 Center Court Drive within the 125-acre master-planned Cerritos Central Business District, the eight-story building features 170,977 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased. Built in 2002, a 2018 renovation fully upgraded the lobbies, corridors, restrooms, electric vehicle charging stations and 680 parking spaces.

The transaction is a leasehold sale as the building sits on a long-term ground lease owned by the City of Cerritos with more than 66 years remaining on the term.

Todd Tydlaska, Sean Sullivan, Mike Longo, Anthony DeLorenzo and Mark Shaffer of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investor, while Nome Ventures was self-represented in the deal. Greg Grant of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team secured a $26.7 million loan on behalf of the buyer.