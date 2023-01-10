REBusinessOnline

Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The store is located at 434 Leonard St. NW in the city’s West Grand neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Alt City NA Bottles & Beer, a non-alcoholic bottle shop, has opened an 846-square-foot store at 434 Leonard St. NW in the West Grand neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Alt City offers a wide selection of zero-proof mixers, spirits, beer and wines. Brothers Paul and Chad Clark started the company in 2019 after realizing that there weren’t many non-alcoholic options in Grand Rapids. CityWide Real Estate Services owns the building, which is also home to Trinity Chiropractic, FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World. Alt City also maintains a location in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market that serves non-alcoholic beverages in addition to coffees, teas and smoothies.

