MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — Nona’s Italian Grill will open a 3,500-square-foot restaurant in Montgomery, about 60 miles north of Houston. The space is located within the Woodforest master-planned community. Jackson Cain of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Josue Posada of Posada Realty Associates represented the tenant. The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year.