NEW YORK CITY — Nonghyup Bank has signed a 10-year, 8,194-square-foot office lease at 120 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The South Korean lending institution will occupy space on the 19th floor of the 458,446-square-foot building, which is known locally as Tower 45. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kyle Young and Kate Roush of JLL represented the landlord, Kamber Management Co., in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented Nonghyup Bank.