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Frankie Lemmon School will open in 2028 at the Frankie Lemmon School and Foundation's new Raleigh campus, which will also include the Lemmon Tree Academy and the Frankie Lemmon Foundation offices.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Nonprofit Acquires Two Raleigh Office Buildings for Future Schools, Headquarters

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Frankie Lemmon School and Foundation has acquired two office buildings located at 4401 and 4501 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh. The 114,781-square-foot campus will serve as the nonprofit’s future home and will house the Frankie Lemmon School and Lemmon Tree Academy.

The campus will include purpose-built classrooms, therapy rooms, sensory spaces, family support areas and community gathering spaces, with the capacity to serve 230 students. The organization plans to begin construction on its new Raleigh home next year and open its preschool and grade school in 2028.

Clayton Collins, Chandler Hawkins and Harrison Benson of CBRE represented Frankie Lemmon School and Foundation in the acquisition. Jane Doggett and Patrick Blackley of Foundry Commercial represented the undisclosed seller. 

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