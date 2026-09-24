Nonprofit Breaks Ground on $380M Seniors Housing Project in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Green Cay Life Plan Village Inc., a nonprofit corporation, has broken ground on a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) project in Boynton Beach, approximately 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. Greenbrier Development LLC and BRP Senior Housing Management LLC, a Delray Beach-based affiliate of private equity real estate firm Big Rock Partners, are co-developers for the project, called The Winsberg at Green Cay. Greenbrier Development will also manage the seniors housing property, which is the first new CCRC built in Palm Beach County since 2016.

Upon completion, the project — which was first announced in 2022 — will span 15 acres. The community will total 220 residences in a 510,000-square-foot building, with 189 independent living units and 32 assisted living and memory care units. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, a bar and bistro, fitness center, yoga studio, salon, theater, pickleball court, swimming pool and spa.

Moss Construction is the construction manager for The Winsberg at Green Cay. The opening is scheduled for 2028.