Nonprofit David C. Cook Leases 152,014 SF of Industrial Space in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — David C. Cook, a 150-year-old nonprofit Christian ministry dedicated to equipping the global church with printed and digital resources, music and media, has leased 152,014 square feet of industrial space at 1700 Madeline Lane in Elgin. The space will serve as the main distribution center for the organization’s books and curricula divisions.

David C. Cook, which got its start in the Chicagoland area and has had a presence in Elgin since the 1880s, is relocating within the submarket. The nonprofit is the anchor tenant in Seefried Industrial Properties’ recently completed speculative building, with 168,932 square feet available for lease. The property is strategically located along Chicago’s I-90 industrial corridor and features a clear height of 32 feet. John Hamilton of CBRE represented the tenant. Doug Pilcher and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a joint venture between Seefried and a U.S.-based family office.