Nonprofit Movie Theater Debuts Four-Screen Venue in Wilton, Connecticut

WILTON, CONN. — A nonprofit movie theater will open in Wilton, Connecticut, located approximately 15 miles from Stamford. Located at 21 River Road, The Prospector Theater will be a four-screen venue that will employ adults with mental and physical disabilities. The theater will take over the space previously occupied by Bow Tie Cinema in the Wilton River Park shopping center. Ira Mitchell and Luis Matos of IJM Enterprises Ltd. represented the theater in the lease negotiations. Amy Daniels represented the landlord, Kimco Realty, on an internal basis.