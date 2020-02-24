REBusinessOnline

Nonprofit Movie Theater Debuts Four-Screen Venue in Wilton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast

WILTON, CONN. — A nonprofit movie theater will open in Wilton, Connecticut, located approximately 15 miles from Stamford. Located at 21 River Road, The Prospector Theater will be a four-screen venue that will employ adults with mental and physical disabilities. The theater will take over the space previously occupied by Bow Tie Cinema in the Wilton River Park shopping center. Ira Mitchell and Luis Matos of IJM Enterprises Ltd. represented the theater in the lease negotiations. Amy Daniels represented the landlord, Kimco Realty, on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult