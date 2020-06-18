REBusinessOnline

Nonprofit Organization Housing Works Signs 15,315 SF Office Lease in Queens

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Housing Works, a nonprofit organization fighting AIDS and homelessness in New York City, has signed a 15,315-square-foot office lease in the Long Island City submarket of Queens. The company has relocated from its previous space at the Matsil Building to The Anable Building, a 140,000-square-foot property located at 33-02 48th Ave. Nicholas Farmakis, David Carlos and John Mambrino of Savills represented Housing Works in the lease negotiations. Forrest Mas and Chris Pachios internally represented the building owner, North River Co.

Featured Properties  