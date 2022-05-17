REBusinessOnline

Nonprofit World Renew Opens New Headquarters in West Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Office

BYRON CENTER, MICH. — Nonprofit World Renew has opened a new headquarters at 8970 Byron Commerce Drive in Byron Center, about 13 miles south of Grand Rapids. World Renew works to end global poverty through food security, economic livelihoods, peace building and health. The organization also repairs homes after natural disasters and provides shelter, food and water to those who have lost their homes. The new headquarters is situated within a 31,000-square-foot building constructed by Pinnacle Construction. World Renew previously worked out of two separate spaces. Kristen Moore of Colliers West Michigan assisted the organization in securing its new space.

