Noodle Concept Opens 5,000 SF Restaurant in Boston

BOSTON — Noodle concept TuruTonTan has opened a 5,000-square-foot restaurant in the Kenmore Square neighborhood of Boston. The two-story restaurant can accommodate 168 guests in the main dining room and also features patio seating for additional guests. Dining Innovation is TsuruTonTan’s parent company. Blank Design and American Construction Corp. designed and built out the space. Local investment firm Urban Meritage owns the building.