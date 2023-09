DALLAS — Noodoe Inc., a Taiwanese provider of operating systems for electric vehicles, will open an 8,381-square-foot flex facility at 2600 Technology Drive in Plano. According to LoopNet Inc., the complex was built on 5.3 acres in 1998 and totals 82,545 square feet. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Noodoe in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford and Jared Laake, also with Bradford, represented the landlord.