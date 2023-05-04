Nord Group Acquires 248-Unit Apartment Community in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Nord Group, a private equity firm with offices in New York City and Houston, has acquired The Park at Crestview, a 248-unit apartment community in North Austin. Built in 1970, the property consists of 37 two-story buildings on a 13-acre site. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, playground and a dog park. Austin Marshak of New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group represented Nord Group in the transaction. Mike Kerwin and Scott Bernstein, also with Rosewood, represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital.