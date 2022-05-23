REBusinessOnline

Nordblom Breaks Ground on 167-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Nordblom's new project in Burlington, Massachusetts, will total 167 units.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Developer Nordblom Co., in partnership with Life Time Living, has broken ground on a 167-unit multifamily project in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. Residents will have access to memberships at the adjacent athletic resort, concierge services and work-from home amenities. The property is situated within the 150-acre Northwest Park mixed-use development and will include an affordable housing component. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

