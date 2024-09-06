Friday, September 6, 2024
Nordstrom Board Receives Going-Private Transaction Proposal from Nordstrom Family, Liverpool

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — The special committee of the Board of Directors of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has confirmed receipt of a proposal from Erik and Pete Nordstrom, members of the Nordstrom family, and El Puerto de Liverpool to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Nordstrom, other than shares held by members of the Nordstrom family and Liverpool, for $23 per share in cash. If accepted, the deal would take the publicly traded company private.

The proposal would be financed through a combination of rollover equity and cash commitment by members of the Nordstrom family and Liverpool and $250 million in new bank financing, with the existing indebtedness of the company to remain outstanding.

There is no assurance that the company will pursue this transaction, and Nordstrom does not intend to disclose further developments regarding the proposal until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate or necessary.

Morgan Stanley & Co. and Centerview Partners are acting as financial advisors to the special committee, and Sidley Austin LLP and Perkins Coie LLP are acting as legal counsel.

Seattle-based Nordstrom’s stock price closed at $22.60 per share on Thursday, Sept. 5, up from $14.90 one year prior.

