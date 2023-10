BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Nordstrom Rack, the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, will open a 24,000-square-foot store in Bay Shore, a hamlet on Long Island. The store will be situated within Gardiner Manor Mall and is scheduled to open next spring. Other tenants at the property include HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble, Michaels and Old Navy. Kite Realty Group Trust is the landlord. This location will mark the third Nordstrom Rack outpost in the state.