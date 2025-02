LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc. will open a new 25,000-square-foot in Lake Grove, a hamlet located on Long Island, under its Nordstrom Rack brand. Scheduled to open in fall 2025, the store will be situated within the 150,000-square-foot Smith Haven Plaza. Other tenants at the shopping center include Trader Joe’s, Old Navy, Athleta and Ulta Beauty. A partnership between Breslin Realty Development Corp. and Colin Development LLC owns Smith Haven Plaza.