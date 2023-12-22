Friday, December 22, 2023
Nordstrom Rack to Open 25,000 SF Store in Noblesville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Nordstrom Inc. has unveiled plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack store in Noblesville, a northeast suburb of Indianapolis. The 25,000-square-foot store is slated to open in fall 2024 and will be situated within Hamilton Town Center, a shopping center that is home to Ulta, Ross Dress for Less, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Total Wine & More. Simon Property Group owns and manages the center. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom. With this new location, the company operates three Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Indiana.

