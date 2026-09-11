Friday, September 11, 2026
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DevelopmentRetailSoutheastVirginia

Nordstrom Rack to Open 30,000 SF Store at Westpark Shopping Center in Metro Richmond

by Abby Cox

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Nordstrom Inc. will open a new 30,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store at Westpark Shopping Center, a 179,973-square-foot retail power center located at 9645 Broad St. in Glen Allen, a northern Richmond suburb in Henrico County. The new store will backfill the former Painted Tree Boutiques store at the center. Other tenants at Westpark include Planet Fitness, Chicken Salad Chick, GolfTec, The Tile Shop and Crumbl Cookie. James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor Brosius of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord, InvenTrust Properties, an Illinois-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that purchased the property in 2015.

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