Nordstrom Rack to Open Five New Stores in California

SEATTLE — Nordstrom Inc. has announced plans to open five new Nordstrom Rack stores in California. Scheduled to open in 2024 and 2025, the stores will be located in Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo. Both the Davis and Gilroy stores will comprise 25,000 square feet, with the Oceanside and San Mateo stores totaling 31,000 and 36,000 square feet, respectively. Each of the stores will be situated within shopping centers, with the new locations bringing the total count of Nordstrom Rack stores to 68.