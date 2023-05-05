Friday, May 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaDevelopmentLeasing ActivityRetailWestern

Nordstrom Rack to Open Five New Stores in California

by John Nelson

SEATTLE — Nordstrom Inc. has announced plans to open five new Nordstrom Rack stores in California. Scheduled to open in 2024 and 2025, the stores will be located in Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo. Both the Davis and Gilroy stores will comprise 25,000 square feet, with the Oceanside and San Mateo stores totaling 31,000 and 36,000 square feet, respectively. Each of the stores will be situated within shopping centers, with the new locations bringing the total count of Nordstrom Rack stores to 68.

You may also like

Clearwater Living to Open 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Partners Capital Purchases Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Carson,...

HSA Commercial Begins Development of Two Spec Warehouses...

Thornton Tomasetti to Relocate Chicago Office to Fulton...

SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of US Bank-Occupied Property...

Northern Nevada Retail Market Sees New Tenants, Significant...

NAP, Nuveen Break Ground on Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...

HTG, AM Affordable Housing Complete 72-Unit Seniors Housing...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 18,156 SF Retail...