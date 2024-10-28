Monday, October 28, 2024
Nordstrom Rack to Open Two Florida Stores Totaling 51,000 SF

by John Nelson

MELBOURNE AND SARASOTA, FLA. — Nordstrom Rack has announced plans to open two new stores in Florida. Located in Melbourne and Sarasota, the stores will comprise 24,000 and 27,000 square feet, respectively.

The Melbourne store will be situated within The Avenue Viera and is scheduled to open next fall. Scheduled to open spring 2026, the Sarasota store will be situated within Sarasota Pavilion. InvenTrust Properties owns and manages Sarasota Pavilion, and WS Development owns and manages The Avenue Viera.

Nordstrom Rack is a discount apparel retailer and subsidiary of Nordstrom Inc. The Seattle-based retailer operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack stores.

