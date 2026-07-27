Monday, July 27, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

NormAI Signs 64,313 SF Office Lease at One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — NormAI, which provides legal and compliance services, has signed a 64,313-square-foot office lease at One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The space spans the entire 60th floor and part of the 61st floor. Scott Bogetti, James Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills represented NormAI in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides of Newmark, along with internal agents Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, which developed the building in partnership with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

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