Norman Bobrow Negotiates 9,200 SF Office Lease at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Norman Bobrow & Co. has negotiated a 9,200-square-foot office lease at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District for law firm KI Legal. Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow represented the law firm, which specializes in business litigation, in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. The deal represents an expansion from the firm’s previous 4,000-square-foot space at 90 Broad Street. The Trump Organization owns 40 Wall Street.

