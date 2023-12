PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA. — Norman’s Hallmark has opened a 7,280-square-foot store at The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The store offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards and Keepsake Ornaments, as well as apparel, accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, candy and gourmet foods. Norman’s Hallmark currently operates 75 stores.