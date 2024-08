NEWTOWN, PA. — Norman’s Hallmark has signed leases to open nine stores that will range in size from 5,000 to 7,000 square feet in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The New Jersey stores are located in Princeton, Somers Point, Marlton, Ocean Township, Manalapan, Turnersville and Mays Landing. The Pennsylvania stores are located in Allentown and Wyomissing. Rose Urban of Equity Retail Brokers represented the Pennsylvania-based home décor retailer in all lease negotiations.