Located at 2316 NE Glisan St. in Portland, Ore., the property features 5,140 square feet of industrial and office space.
Norris & Stevens Arranges $1.4M Sale of Industrial/Office Building in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of an industrial and office building located at 2316 NE Glisan St. in Portland. Meidi LLC purchased the property from TJR LLC for $1.4 million.

Constructed 1953, the 5,140-square-foot industrial and office property features a main level that includes a warehouse/production space and one grade-level overhead door. The second floor features five private offices, a conference room, open work space and a mezzanine storage area.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Andrew Galler of Realty Works Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

