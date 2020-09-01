Norris & Stevens Arranges $2.6M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Retail, Western

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens Inc. has arranged the sale of a 9,048-square-foot office and building in Portland for $2.6 million. Located at 12923 NW Cornell Road, the two-story property is fully leased to seven tenants, including Next Home Realty, Edward Jones, The Foot Spa, American Family Insurance, Cedar Mils Chiropractic, Bridgetown Optometric Associates and Loft 202 Hair Studio. Todd VanDomelen and Charles Conrow of Norris & Stevens represented the buyers, L&N Fifth LLC and L&N Second LLC. Will Stone and Scott Logan of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. Norris & Stevens will manage the property on behalf of the buyer.